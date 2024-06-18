Asian style greens
|Author: Riverford Organics
|Published: 18th June 2024 05:17
Sautéed greens with chilli and garlic, drizzled with soy sauce, sesame oil and crunchy sesame seeds. Dry toast the sesame seeds for a minute or so to bring out their full flavour – just be sure to watch them like a hawk, because they burn very quickly.
Preparation Time: 10 minutes
Cooking time: 10 minutes
Serves: 4
Ingredients
• 1 bag of spinach or chard, shredded
• 2 tbsp sunflower or groundnut oil
• 1 cm ginger, finely grated
• 2 cloves garlic, finely sliced
• Dried chilli flakes or 1 fresh chilli, finely sliced
• Dark soy sauce, sesame oil & sesame seeds to serve
Instruction
- Stir fry spinach or chard in the sunflower or groundnut oil, with the ginger, garlic and chilli.
- Toss with a drizzle of dark soy sauce, sesame oil and toasted sesame seeds to serve.
Courtesy of http://www.riverford.co.uk/
