Asian style greens

Author: Riverford Organics Published: 18th June 2024 05:17

Sautéed greens with chilli and garlic, drizzled with soy sauce, sesame oil and crunchy sesame seeds. Dry toast the sesame seeds for a minute or so to bring out their full flavour – just be sure to watch them like a hawk, because they burn very quickly.

Preparation Time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 10 minutes



Serves: 4





Ingredients

• 1 bag of spinach or chard, shredded

• 2 tbsp sunflower or groundnut oil

• 1 cm ginger, finely grated

• 2 cloves garlic, finely sliced

• Dried chilli flakes or 1 fresh chilli, finely sliced

• Dark soy sauce, sesame oil & sesame seeds to serve

Instruction

Stir fry spinach or chard in the sunflower or groundnut oil, with the ginger, garlic and chilli. Toss with a drizzle of dark soy sauce, sesame oil and toasted sesame seeds to serve.

Courtesy of http://www.riverford.co.uk/

