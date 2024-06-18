  • Bookmark this page

River Nene Carrot

Asian style greens

Author: Riverford Organics Published: 18th June 2024 05:17

 Recipe of the week

Sautéed greens with chilli and garlic, drizzled with soy sauce, sesame oil and crunchy sesame seeds. Dry toast the sesame seeds for a minute or so to bring out their full flavour – just be sure to watch them like a hawk, because they burn very quickly.

 

Preparation Time: 10 minutes
Cooking time: 10 minutes
Serves: 4


Ingredients

    •    1 bag of spinach or chard, shredded
    •    2 tbsp sunflower or groundnut oil
    •    1 cm ginger, finely grated
    •    2 cloves garlic, finely sliced
    •    Dried chilli flakes or 1 fresh chilli, finely sliced
    •    Dark soy sauce, sesame oil & sesame seeds to serve

 

Instruction
  1. Stir fry spinach or chard in the sunflower or groundnut oil, with the ginger, garlic and chilli.
  2. Toss with a drizzle of dark soy sauce, sesame oil and toasted sesame seeds to serve.


 

 

Courtesy of http://www.riverford.co.uk/

