Recipe of the Week Squash, chilli & Brussels sprout spelt bowl Author: Riverford Organics Published: 21st January 2020 06:38 A healthy and colourful warm spelt salad dressed with a zingy citrus dressing. Riverford's slow grown and hand harvested Brussels sprouts are used in two different ways - roasted and raw. Roasting intensifies their flavour and natural sweetness; raw adds crunch and freshness. Adding three whole garlic cloves into the spelt may seem a hefty amount, but the flavour mellows considerably as they cook.

Preparation Time: 10 minutes Cooking time: 25 minutes Serves: 2



Ingredients • 3 garlic cloves

• 150g pearled spelt

• 1 butternut squash (or any seasonal squash)

• 1 red onion

• Olive oil

• Salt & pepper

• 15g thyme

• 150g Brussels sprouts

• 1 tsp Dijon mustard

• 1 tsp cider vinegar

• 1 clementine

• 1 lemon

• 1 fresh chilli

• 20g pumpkin seeds

• 15g parsley

• 40g toasted hazelnuts

Pre-heat your oven to 190˚C/Gas 5. Put a kettle on to boil. Peel the garlic cloves. Rinse the spelt in a sieve. Transfer the spelt and garlic to a saucepan, with 500ml boiled water. Simmer for approx. 25 mins, until the water is absorbed and the spelt is tender. Add a little more water if it looks like it might dry out. While the spelt cooks, peel the squash. Cut into approx. 2cm pieces. Squash can vary in size, so if yours is on the large side, just use half to two-thirds. You want a couple of good handfuls. Peel and cut the onion into 8 wedges. Toss the onion and squash in a roasting tray, in just enough oil to coat. Season then roast for 15 mins. Meanwhile, strip off enough thyme leaves to make 1 good tbsp worth. Trim any sad-looking leaves from the sprouts. Finely shred a quarter of them and place in a bowl. Quarter (or halve if small) the rest. Make the dressing; in a bowl, whisk the mustard and vinegar. Finely zest the clementine and lemon. Add to the bowl. Squeeze in 1 tbsp each of clementine and lemon juice. Whisk in 1 tbsp olive oil. Add a squeeze of lemon and a drizzle of oil to the shredded sprouts. Season. After 15 mins, mix the quartered or halved sprouts and thyme with the squash, adding a drizzle more oil and a little more seasoning. Roast for approx. 15 mins more, until the veg is caramelised. Once the spelt is ready, remove the garlic cloves. Leave them until cool enough to finely chop. Deseed and finely chop the chilli. Into the spelt, stir enough garlic, chilli and citrus dressing to taste. Keep to one side. Toast the pumpkin seeds in a dry frying pan for 1-2 mins, until lightly golden. Finely chop the parsley, including any stalks if they're not too thick. Give the hazelnuts a rough chop. Stir the spelt, parsley, pumpkin seeds and hazelnuts into the roasted squash. Check the seasoning. Divide between 2 plates. Top with the shredded sprouts and a bit more chilli, if you like. Courtesy of http://www.riverford.co.uk/