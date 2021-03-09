NN12

Recipe of the Week Northants pupils eligible for free school meals will get support in Easter holidays Author: Liam Beasley Published: 9th March 2021 09:36



Northamptonshire pupils who are eligible for Free School Meals will receive support during the Easter Holidays.



As during the Christmas Holidays and February Half Term some of the funding that has been received from the government’s COVID Winter Grant Scheme will be used to offer help.



In Northamptonshire some of the grant is being used to provide shopping vouchers for families with children who are eligible for Free School Meals with vouchers being distributed to the families by their schools.



While Northamptonshire County Council has so far distributed this funding for the vouchers, after 1st April 2021, the two new unitary authorities have pledged that they will continue to offer support.



Cllr Matt Golby, Leader of the county council cabinet, said: “I’m delighted that we’re able to continue this support for the families and pupils who are in most need of our help.



“I’m very pleased that we have been allocated this money from the government as it will help make sure that we can continue to do everything we can to support people in the county through this pandemic.”



Cllr Russell Roberts, Leader of the North Northamptonshire Shadow Authority, said: “This is exactly the sort of scheme which makes a massive difference to a child’s life and I’m proud that North Northamptonshire Council is committed to continuing to use some of the Covid Winter Grant to support pupils in receipt of free school meals during the Easter Holidays.”



