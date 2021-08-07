Grafton Regis: 1,000 Years in 100 Minutes

Author: Keith Harry Published: 19th July 2021 11:53

Saturday August 7th 2021 2.30pm. Walk around the small south Northamptonshire village of Grafton Regis and meet famous and infamous characters from our amazing history in authentic costumes.

This is the village where Elizabeth Woodville was born and married Edward IV. Elizabeth’s grandson Henry VIII made Grafton House into a palace and decreed that Grafton should become Grafton Regis.

The walk begins in our colourfully decorated Village Hall, continues to the Church of St Mary the Virgin, and concludes with tea and cakes back in the Hall.

Booking is essential. The cost is £9.50 for adults, £1.00 for under 16s, and under 5s free.

For additional information and to book, please ring Kathy on 0791 009 2132 or email keith.harry@btinternet.com.



See the village website at www.grafton-regis.co.uk to find out more about Grafton’s history.

This is a fund-raising event where all profits are divided between the funds for the maintenance of the Village Hall and of the Church.

