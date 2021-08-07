  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Riverford Organic Vegetables

Testimonials

"I was pointed in the direction of the website, and my first thought was 'not another flash-in-the-pan idea that will be full of spam, irrelevent adverts etc'. How wrong I was!"
- Oliver T
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: Grafton Spa Boutique Day Spa

Grafton Regis: 1,000 Years in 100 Minutes

Author: Keith Harry Published: 19th July 2021 11:53

Saturday August 7th 2021 2.30pm. Walk around the small south Northamptonshire village of Grafton Regis and meet famous and infamous characters from our amazing history in authentic costumes.Saturday August 7th 2021 2.30pm.  Walk around the small south Northamptonshire village of Grafton Regis and meet famous and infamous characters from our amazing history in authentic costumes.

Saturday August 7th 2021 2.30pm.  Walk around the small south Northamptonshire village of Grafton Regis and meet famous and infamous characters from our amazing history in authentic costumes.

This is the village where Elizabeth Woodville was born and married Edward IV.  Elizabeth’s grandson Henry VIII made Grafton House into a palace and decreed that Grafton should become Grafton Regis.  

The walk begins in our colourfully decorated Village Hall, continues to the Church of St Mary the Virgin, and concludes with tea and cakes back in the Hall.  

Booking is essential.  The cost is £9.50 for adults, £1.00 for under 16s, and under 5s free.  

For additional information and to book, please ring Kathy on 0791 009 2132 or email keith.harry@btinternet.com

See the village website at www.grafton-regis.co.uk to find out more about Grafton’s history.

This is a fund-raising event where all profits are divided between the funds for the maintenance of the Village Hall and of the Church.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies