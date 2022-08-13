Make, Bake & Grow Show
|Author: Jane Morris
|Published: 4th July 2022 08:55
Join us at the 125th Paulerspury Make, Bake & Grow Show on
Saturday 13 August 2022 at Paulerspury Village Hall
Enter your flowers and vegetables, preserves, cakes, handicrafts
and more!
Entry is open to all Classes for Children
Prizes to be Won
To view and download the show brochure and entry form use the link
https://paulersouryparish.org.uk/local-groups/horticultural-society/.
or email PaulerspuryHorticultural@gmail.com
Registration for entries at the Village Hall on
Wednesday 10 August from 7-9pm
Report this article as inappropriate
Comments
You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.