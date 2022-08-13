  • Bookmark this page

Bartram & Co Estate Agents Towcester

Testimonials

"The Mount and Watermeadows are already real asset to Towcester, thank you for getting information about it, out"
- Linda S
Make, Bake & Grow Show

Author: Jane Morris Published: 4th July 2022 08:55
125th Paulerspury Make, Bake & Grow Show on Saturday 13 August 2022 at Paulerspury Village Hall
 

Join us at the 125th Paulerspury Make, Bake & Grow Show on

Saturday 13 August 2022 at Paulerspury Village Hall

Enter your flowers and vegetables, preserves, cakes, handicrafts

and more!

Entry is open to all        Classes for Children

Prizes to be Won

 

To view and download the show brochure and entry form use the link

https://paulersouryparish.org.uk/local-groups/horticultural-society/.

 

or email PaulerspuryHorticultural@gmail.com

 

Registration for entries at the Village Hall on

Wednesday 10 August from 7-9pm

 

