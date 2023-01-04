Sleeping Beauty

Author: Ian Taylor Published: 4th January 2023 08:03

Paulerspury Players are performing their 33rd annual pantomime 'Sleeping Beauty' in Paulerspury Village Hall, NN12 7NA from Wednesday 15th February to Saturday 18th February 2023.

Sleeping Beauty is a traditional pantomime full of jokes and slapstick. Sleeping Beauty, the King and Queen, Nursery Nora (the Dame), and her son, Muddles (the Court Jester) are just some of the characters.The story is one that everyone knows but with a few twists and turns along the way.

Come along and join in the fun with an evening (and matinee) of songs, music, comedy and adventure. We do need you to boo Carabosse and Pranx (the baddies) or who knows what might happen, An enjoyable evening is guaranteed!

Tickets are available at www.ticketsource.co.uk/paulerspury-players/e-xardql

