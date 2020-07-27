  • Bookmark this page

Home and Away for Silverstone CC

Author: John Fowler Published: 27th July 2020 10:27

Photograph of Gwyn Roberts taken by Pieter SteenkampPhotograph of Gwyn Roberts taken by Pieter Steenkamp
Silverstone first team hosted Evenley on Saturday 25th July and the game had to be abandoned because of the rain.

Evenley batted first and Ben Patterson took the initiative and went on the attack with the bat. After the first break for rain, play resumed but the match was stopped after 25 overs with the visitors on 137-5. Patterson was out for 47 as Ryan Knight took 4 wickets for 23 runs and Sean Stokes 1 wicket for 28 runs.

The second team away game on an artificial wicket at Finmere had been rearranged to be played on the Sunday at Silverstone. The visitors contained a number of their 2019 under 15s. Finmere won the toss and invited Silverstone to bat first. Martin Harris opened but was bowled with his second ball. Gywn Roberts (33) and Sach Patil (32) put together a good second wicket partnership before both were dismissed. Silverstone's innings finished on 109 all out. In reply Finmere regularly lost wickets and were dismissed for 71 runs as Iwan Roberts took 5-12, supported by Bruce Benyon 2-7 and Kieran Judd 2-7. Silverstone won by 38 runs.

On Saturday 1st August 2020, Silverstone 1st team have a reverse fixture on the Green at Evenley. The second team host Croughton at Silverstone Recreational Association. Both matches will start at 13.30. On Sunday 2nd August Silverstone play in the Cricketer Village Cup at Weekly & Warkton.

This match starts at 13.00. This is a national competition with the final being held at Lords in late September.

