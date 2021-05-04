NN12

>

Villages

>

Silverstone Two wins on the opening day of the league season Author: John Fowler Published: 4th May 2021 10:03 Silverstone Cricket Club opened their South Northants Cricket League with two wins on Saturday. The nature of the victories was, however, very different Silverstone Cricket Club opened their South Northants Cricket League with two wins on Saturday. The nature of the victories was, however, very different



Silverstone Cricket Club opened their South Northants Cricket League with two wins on Saturday. The nature of the victories was, however, very different



Second Team v Woodford Halse (away)



The second team had been promoted to division two and travelled to Woodford Halse with a good team. Captain Kieran Judd won the toss and elected to field first. Woodford lost wickets are regular intervals but the tail wagged for them with Ben Ward (37) and Joe Haynes (44) taking the score to 158 all out. Silverstone bowlers were Andrew Key (1 - 19), Tony Wallinger (2 - 14), Kieran Judd (3 - 40), Sean Gardiner (1 - 24), Martin Bosson (2 - 38) and Paul Gazeley (1 -3).



Silverstone needed a strong start to their innings but lost wickets quickly. The recovery was started by Gazeley (26) and Harry Wallinger (46) before both were dismissed. With the last over to be bowled, Silverstone needed 8 runs for victory but only having one wicket left. Debutant Bosson (8*) and Tony Wallinger (6*) saw Silverstone to victory with one ball to spare.



First team v Kings Sutton (home)



Silverstone's new first team captain, Ollie Starbuck, lost the toss and Kings Sutton chose to bat first. Against the excellent Silverstone bowling attack of Dave Williams and Graeme Cessford, Kings Sutton struggled and lost wickets whilst only scoring rarely. The Kings Sutton innings ended with them all out for 47. Dave Williams (4 - 13), Graeme Cessford (2 - 8), Sach Patil (2 - 9) and Ryan Knight (0 - 5) were the Silverstone bowlers. There was also a run out for Patil and catches for wicketkeeper, Ben Cooper, and Joe Lindsay.



In reply, Silverstone lost Lindsay (10) but big hitting from Cooper (32*) supported by Henry Smith (4*) saw Silverstone to victory at the start of the sixth over.



Saturday 8th May 2021



The first team are away to Marston St Lawrence and the second team are at home to Brackley III. Matches start at 13.30. Silverstone Cricket Club opened their South Northants Cricket League with two wins on Saturday. The nature of the victories was, however, very differentThe second team had been promoted to division two and travelled to Woodford Halse with a good team. Captain Kieran Judd won the toss and elected to field first. Woodford lost wickets are regular intervals but the tail wagged for them with Ben Ward (37) and Joe Haynes (44) taking the score to 158 all out. Silverstone bowlers were Andrew Key (1 - 19), Tony Wallinger (2 - 14), Kieran Judd (3 - 40), Sean Gardiner (1 - 24), Martin Bosson (2 - 38) and Paul Gazeley (1 -3).Silverstone needed a strong start to their innings but lost wickets quickly. The recovery was started by Gazeley (26) and Harry Wallinger (46) before both were dismissed. With the last over to be bowled, Silverstone needed 8 runs for victory but only having one wicket left. Debutant Bosson (8*) and Tony Wallinger (6*) saw Silverstone to victory with one ball to spare.Silverstone's new first team captain, Ollie Starbuck, lost the toss and Kings Sutton chose to bat first. Against the excellent Silverstone bowling attack of Dave Williams and Graeme Cessford, Kings Sutton struggled and lost wickets whilst only scoring rarely. The Kings Sutton innings ended with them all out for 47. Dave Williams (4 - 13), Graeme Cessford (2 - 8), Sach Patil (2 - 9) and Ryan Knight (0 - 5) were the Silverstone bowlers. There was also a run out for Patil and catches for wicketkeeper, Ben Cooper, and Joe Lindsay.In reply, Silverstone lost Lindsay (10) but big hitting from Cooper (32*) supported by Henry Smith (4*) saw Silverstone to victory at the start of the sixth over.The first team are away to Marston St Lawrence and the second team are at home to Brackley III. Matches start at 13.30. Report this article as inappropriate You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.