  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Silverstone Park

Testimonials

"Hi James - just to say I tried Towcester First for my shopping, and went to Popsy and Peanut and got some lovely toys. "
- Jane Harries
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: Silverstone Park

Two wins on the opening day of the league season

Author: John Fowler Published: 4th May 2021 10:03
Silverstone Cricket Club opened their South Northants Cricket League with two wins on Saturday. The nature of the victories was, however, very differentSilverstone Cricket Club opened their South Northants Cricket League with two wins on Saturday. The nature of the victories was, however, very different

Silverstone Cricket Club opened their South Northants Cricket League with two wins on Saturday. The nature of the victories was, however, very different

Second Team v Woodford Halse (away)

The second team had been promoted to division two and travelled to Woodford Halse with a good team. Captain Kieran Judd won the toss and elected to field first. Woodford lost wickets are regular intervals but the tail wagged for them with Ben Ward (37) and Joe Haynes (44) taking the score to 158 all out. Silverstone bowlers were Andrew Key (1 - 19), Tony Wallinger (2 - 14), Kieran Judd (3 - 40), Sean Gardiner (1 - 24), Martin Bosson (2 - 38) and Paul Gazeley (1 -3).

Silverstone needed a strong start to their innings but lost wickets quickly. The recovery was started by Gazeley (26) and Harry Wallinger (46) before both were dismissed. With the last over to be bowled, Silverstone needed 8 runs for victory but only having one wicket left. Debutant Bosson (8*) and Tony Wallinger (6*) saw Silverstone to victory with one ball to spare.

First team v Kings Sutton (home)

Silverstone's new first team captain, Ollie Starbuck, lost the toss and Kings Sutton chose to bat first. Against the excellent Silverstone bowling attack of Dave Williams and Graeme Cessford, Kings Sutton struggled and lost wickets whilst only scoring rarely. The Kings Sutton innings ended with them all out for 47. Dave Williams (4 - 13), Graeme Cessford (2 - 8), Sach Patil (2 - 9) and Ryan Knight (0 - 5) were the Silverstone bowlers. There was also a run out for Patil and catches for wicketkeeper, Ben Cooper, and Joe Lindsay.

In reply, Silverstone lost Lindsay (10) but big hitting from Cooper (32*) supported by Henry Smith (4*) saw Silverstone to victory at the start of the sixth over.

Saturday 8th May 2021

The first team are away to Marston St Lawrence and the second team are at home to Brackley III. Matches start at 13.30.
Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies