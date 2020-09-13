  • Bookmark this page

Village at War 2020 Cancelled

Author: Lynda Payton Published: 10th May 2020 09:28

In the light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and after significant consideration, the Friends of the Canal Museum wish to inform you that there will be a temporary suspension of hostilities in Stoke Bruerne this year and the Village at War Weekend, due to take place on the 12th and 13th September 2020 has been cancelled.

The decision has not been taken lightly, but uncertainty around how and when this global crisis will be resolved, and the need to keep our volunteers and visitors safe is paramount to us.

We are pleased to say that our entertainers, living history groups and re-enactors will be joining us once again to keep the home fires burning on 11-12th September 2021 and we look forward to welcoming you all again then.

