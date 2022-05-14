  • Bookmark this page

Yardley Gobion Garage Sale returns

Author: Barbara King Published: 19th April 2022 09:37

St. Leonard’s Church. Proceeds to the Church.

The Village will be sorting out items for their 11th Garage Sale on Saturday May 14th 2022 from 10.00 am to 1.30 pm

 

Over 40 driveways and the Village Hall  will open (One man’s junk is another man’s treasure)

 

Maps, tea & coffee, bacon butties, at St. Leonard’s Church. Proceeds to the Church.

