Bury St Edmunds theft of birds

Author: Suffolk Police Published: 17th December 2019 16:02

Police are appealing for witnesses to a theft that took place in Bury St Edmunds.

It happened in the Abbey Gardens at some point between 4.30pm on Thursday 12 December and this morning (Friday 13 December) at 6.30am.

Sometime overnight an unknown offender has stolen birds from the aviary in the gardens at leaving three parakeets behind tied up in a bag ready to take. There were no obvious signs of forced entry.

Anyone saw any suspicious activity, has any knowledge of the incident or the whereabouts of the birds stolen they should contact police quoting crime number 37/75060/19.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
