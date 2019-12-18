Lavenham, Appeal following burglary

Police are appealing for witnesses or information following a burglary in Lavenham.

At some point between 9.40pm on Sunday 15 December and 1.20pm yesterday, Monday 16 December, unknown person/s entered The Royal British Legion in High Street and stole a quantity of cash from within two safes and gaming machines.

Anyone with any information about this incident or who saw anything suspicious should contact Suffolk police, quoting reference crime number: 37/75886/19.

