  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Sudbury Area

Sudbury news, reviews and local events in Sudbury areas including Sudbury, Long Melford, Lavenham, and communities in Sudbury.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Eastern Fostering Services

Business Reviews

The Quay Theatre
"A great venue with fabulous Events, recommended "

Testimonials

"Nick is brilliant at helping you through the advertising and does everything he can to help promote your business. We definitely feel it has been worth advertising"
- Technology Tamed
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Sudbury Map of Sudbury

Criminal damage to vehicles in mid Suffolk

Author: Suffolk Police Published: 19th December 2019 08:42

Police

Criminal damage to vehicles in mid Suffolk

Police are appealing for witnesses following several reports of damage caused to parked motor vehicles in the mid-Suffolk area and south Norfolk area.

They took place between Friday 13 December and Monday 16 December. 20 offences have been recorded all where vehicle windows have been smashed using various projectiles these include rocks or stones and in one case a paving slab. No other damage was reported to have been caused.

There have been no reports of property stolen from inside the vehicles.

The locations affected are Wingfield, Eye, Hoxne, Yaxley as well as locations in south Norfolk at Bressingham, Redgrave, Lopham, North Lopham, Palgrave and Harleston.

Enquiries are on-going and anyone who has knowledge of the offenders or about the incidents is asked to contact police in Eye.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Sudbury newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CO10 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2019 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CO10: Sudbury Home | News | Community | Business Directory | What's On | Restaurant Reviews | Canine Corner | Health and Beauty | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies