Criminal damage to vehicles in mid Suffolk

Author: Suffolk Police Published: 19th December 2019 08:42

Police are appealing for witnesses following several reports of damage caused to parked motor vehicles in the mid-Suffolk area and south Norfolk area.

They took place between Friday 13 December and Monday 16 December. 20 offences have been recorded all where vehicle windows have been smashed using various projectiles these include rocks or stones and in one case a paving slab. No other damage was reported to have been caused.

There have been no reports of property stolen from inside the vehicles.

The locations affected are Wingfield, Eye, Hoxne, Yaxley as well as locations in south Norfolk at Bressingham, Redgrave, Lopham, North Lopham, Palgrave and Harleston.

Enquiries are on-going and anyone who has knowledge of the offenders or about the incidents is asked to contact police in Eye.

