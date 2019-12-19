Life-saving app goes one step further

Author: EEAST Published: 19th December 2019 15:46

Nicholas Jones

Life-saving app goes one step further

The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST) has partnered with the internationally acclaimed GoodSAM app to respond to life-threatening calls involving cardiac arrests.

Appropriately trained off-duty EEAST frontline staff and community first responders have been responding to alerts via the GoodSAM app on their smart phones since June. The sooner effective cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) is started, the better the chances of survival for the patient. If a defibrillator is readily available, patients are six times as likely to survive.

Since going live, EEAST has seen great examples of cases where GoodSAM responders have attended cardiac arrests and these patients have since been discharged from hospital. There have also been many cases where patients have gained a return of spontaneous circulation (ROSC).

EEAST is pleased to announce that from the 13th December 2019 the pool of GoodSAM volunteers will include non-EEAST registered health care professionals. This means that if you are a health care professional with a registered governing body you can sign up to GoodSAM today. You will be part of a lifesaving team working with the East of England Ambulance Service to improve the outcome for patients in cardiac arrest in a pre-hospital environment.

Nicholas Jones, Senior Operations Centre Manager, said: "This is excellent news for members of the public. Having seen the success of the system since June, we are keen to continue bringing the benefits of GoodSAM to the region. By connecting a community of appropriately trained and accredited volunteers, our collaboration with GoodSAM is clearly saving lives across the region.

"By providing quality CPR in the first few minutes following cardiac arrest, we are able to give the patient the best chance of survival. The partnership will not affect or be a substitute for standard ambulance or CFR dispatch. Those resources will continue to be sent to the scene in the usual way. We are excited to expand our pool of volunteers to other Health Care Professionals across the East of England."

How do I sign up?

To sign up go to https://www.goodsamapp.org/regResponder and enter your details. Please make sure to have a form of ID ready to upload which evidences your registration (i.e. work ID card, HCPC ID etc). Once you have registered this will be sent to GoodSAM or EEAST to review and approve your application.

EEAST staff and community first responders can sign up to GoodSAM and select EEAST as their organisation.

Registered health care professionals can sign up to GoodSAM and select GoodSAM as their organisation - GoodSAM will review and approve the application.

Whilst awaiting approval, get ready and download the GoodSAM Responder app onto your smart phone. Once you are approved, log into your device and you will be ready to go.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.