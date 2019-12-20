  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Sudbury Area

Sudbury news, reviews and local events in Sudbury areas including Sudbury, Long Melford, Lavenham, and communities in Sudbury.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Eastern Fostering Services

Business Reviews

The Quay Theatre
"A great venue with fabulous Events, recommended "

Testimonials

"Excellent website for events - we use it a lot for visitors wanting to know events in the area. Its a real help to the TIC at Lavenham."
- Lavenham Tourist Information
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Sudbury Map of Sudbury

Fail to stop collision appeal

Author: Suffolk Police Published: 20th December 2019 08:14

Police accident

Fail to stop collision appeal

Police are appealing for witnesses after a vehicle failed to stop following a collision in Charsfield.

The incident occurred shortly after 3.35pm today, Thursday 19 December, on the B1078, Ipswich Road.

A 19-year-old female horse rider was walking with her horse at the side of the road when they were involved in a collision with a car, described as being a blue/silver Mercedes. The driver of the car did not stop at the scene to exchange details.

As a result of the incident, the horse rider sustained minor injuries and the horse was believed to be uninjured.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or directly after it, or anyone who may have captured any dash-cam footage of a silver/blue vehicle travelling between Wickham Market and Otley this afternoon.

Anyone with any information should contact the Roads and Armed Policing Team by quoting CAD 255.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Sudbury newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CO10 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2019 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CO10: Sudbury Home | News | Community | Business Directory | What's On | Restaurant Reviews | Canine Corner | Health and Beauty | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies