Sudbury

>

News

>

Local News Fail to stop collision appeal Author: Suffolk Police Published: 20th December 2019 08:14 Police accident Fail to stop collision appeal Police are appealing for witnesses after a vehicle failed to stop following a collision in Charsfield.



The incident occurred shortly after 3.35pm today, Thursday 19 December, on the B1078, Ipswich Road.



A 19-year-old female horse rider was walking with her horse at the side of the road when they were involved in a collision with a car, described as being a blue/silver Mercedes. The driver of the car did not stop at the scene to exchange details.



As a result of the incident, the horse rider sustained minor injuries and the horse was believed to be uninjured.



Officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or directly after it, or anyone who may have captured any dash-cam footage of a silver/blue vehicle travelling between Wickham Market and Otley this afternoon.



Anyone with any information should contact the Roads and Armed Policing Team by quoting CAD 255. Report this article as inappropriate You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.