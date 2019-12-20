Man found guilty after serious assault in Bury St Edmunds

A 24-year-old man has been convicted of causing grievous bodily harm following a serious assault in Bury St Edmunds in 2018.

James Sinclair, 24 years of age, of Green Lane, Honington was yesterday, Wednesday 18 December found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm and assault by beating after a two day trial at Ipswich Crown Court.

Officers were called at 2.30am on Saturday 24 November 2018, to reports that a man had been assaulted on Tayfen Road near to the Fire Station in the town.

The victim, a 72-year-old man, was walking home with his son when they were approached by a man. An altercation then took place and the victim was punched in the head causing him to fall to the ground. The suspect ran off in the direction of the back of the Wilko carpark.

As a result of the attack the victim sustained serious, life-threatening head injuries and was taken by ambulance to Addenbrooke's Hospital. The man had lengthy surgery to treat his injuries and is still recovering.

Then victim's son also sustained minor injuries.

Later that evening, 24 November, officers arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with the incident

James Sinclair, then 24 years of age, was re-arrested on 9 January 2019 and charged with grievous bodily harm and assault by beating.

Sinclair is due to be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court in the week beginning 27 January 2020.

