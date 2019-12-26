Cannabis worth £8K seized in Beccles

Author: Suffolk Police Published: 26th December 2019 12:04

Police

Cannabis worth £8K seized in Beccles

Police have made two arrests in Beccles following the recovery of some cannabis, worth nearly £8,000.

The arrest follow after a warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act was executed at a property on Castle Hill (Wed 18 December).

Over 650g over herbal cannabis and nearly 300g of resin were recovered with a total street value of just under £8,000.

Two people, a man aged 31 and a woman aged 29, were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply of cannabis and taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

They were subsequently released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to contact Beccles police, quoting crime reference 37/76149/19

Anyone who has concerned about drug use in their community is asked to contact their local policing team.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.