Author: EEAST Published: 24th December 2019 14:39

Stay safe and be prepared over the festive period

East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST) is advising people to be prepared and stay safe over the festive period.

With Black Friday on the 20th - so called because of its connection with Christmas parties and late nights - we want people to ensure they're taking the right steps to be safe, avoid accidents or problems, and enjoy the season safely.

We have put specific plans in place for the Christmas and New Year period, including increased clinical support in control rooms. We are also urging the public to prevent any need for emergency or urgent care by following simple advice now.

Gary Morgan, Deputy Chief Operating Officer, said: "Our winter plan puts patients at the heart of everything we do by working closely with hospitals and other NHS partners to ensure patients get the best quality care.

"At this time of year, we ask that people just take a little time to prepare for safe celebrations. A little preparation for the fortnight ahead can pay dividends and either prevent the need to use NHS services or help access the most appropriate service for their needs"

Our advice and guidance for festive celebrations and the winter weather are:

Have enough medication to use if you or someone in your family suffer the effects of over-indulgence, or have a minor scrape which can be treated at home

If you're out for the evening, ensure you've booked a taxi home or designate a driver in your party

Always keep well hydrated with water and soft drinks, and eat regularly

Cold weather can make some conditions even worse - if someone you know uses medication long-term, make sure they have enough to hand and have requested repeat prescriptions in advance of the holidays

Remember what options to use if you do find you need some help - 111 is available over the phone and online or speak with your GP or nearest pharmacist. Social media users can follow NHS England's #HelpUsHelpYou for more information.

We will also be monitoring hospital data to give an overview of where capacity is available and to act as a point of contact for all external NHS partners to facilitate effective communication and joint working.

