Author: Suffolk Police Published: 30th December 2019 08:52

Theft of expensive pedal bike and golf clubs

Police are appealing for witnesses to a burglary that took place in East Bergholt.

It happened on Wednesday 18 December at some point between 3.30am and 4am at a property on Hadleigh Road.

The victim, aged in his 40s, reported an unknown offender entered the grounds of his garden and approached garden shed and forced entry to the door.

Golf clubs, worth in the region of £1,700 and a distinctive Kuota Kebel pedal bike with carbon renold wheels were stolen. The bike is black and white, with green handle bars and is worth around £3,500.



Anyone who witnessed the theft, saw any suspicious activity or has knowledge of the whereabouts of the golf clubs or pedal bike should contact police, quoting crime reference 37/76536/19.

