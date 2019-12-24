New cycling proficiency area for Sudbury youngsters

Sudbury's Belle Vue Park has seen the latest improvement to its play provision, with the creation of a new cycling proficiency area opened this month by Babergh District Council.

The cycling proficiency area in Belle Vue Park, Sudbury, sees Babergh District Council take the next steps to improve play provision across the park in line with their Communities, and Leisure, Sport and Physical Activity Strategies.

This work follows the council's £150,000 investment earlier in the year to build a new skatepark and multi-use games area, which were developed in collaboration with Sudbury Town Council, community groups and skate park users.

By redesigning the old skatepark area into a cycling proficiency zone, it has turned the space into a multi-purpose hard surface that can be used for major town and community events such as the Carnival and Party in the Park, at the same time as allowing youngsters to get active and improve their cycling skills year-round.

Cllr Derek Davis, cabinet member for communities at Babergh District Council, said:

"The creation of this new cycling proficiency area is another exciting step for Belle Vue Park, and forms part of our ongoing investment to improve both play provision at the park, and leisure facilities across the district.

"The former skatepark space is well-used for community activities throughout the year - so by turning it into a multi-purpose hard surface for year-round use, both for major town and community events such as the Carnival and Party in the Park, and to provide youngsters with a space to practice their cycling skills, I'm sure it will be enjoyed for many years to come.

"Providing the facilities needed is really important for us, as we work towards achieving the aims set out in our Leisure, Sport and Physical Activities and Communities Strategies, to encourage our residents to get more active."

