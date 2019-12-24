  • Bookmark this page

Fail to stop RTC on A11 Barton Mills

Author: Suffolk Police Published: 24th December 2019 09:20

Police

Fail to stop RTC on A11 Barton Mills

Police are appealing for witnesses to a fail to stop road traffic collision that took place at Barton Mills.

It happened at about 4.25pm on Friday 20 December on the A11 southbound carriageway with four vehicles involved. A white cab articulated HGV lorry was in collision with a white Peugeot Active. A black Vauxhall Corsa and blue VW Caddy were also involved.

The HGV failed to stop at the scene and continued driving. The driver of the VW Caddy sustained some neck pain and two children in the Peugeot also sustained minor injuries. The road was clear at about 6.30pm.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who can described the white HG that failed to stop or has dash cam footage of the incident should contact police, quoting CAD reference 326 of 20 December 2019.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

