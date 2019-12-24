Leiston burglar jailed for over two and half years

Author: Suffolk Police Published: 24th December 2019 13:21

Ryan Shaw

A 36 year old man sentenced after a string of burglaries in Aldeburgh has been branded "brazen and opportunistic" after his conviction.

Ryan Shaw of Garrett Crescent in Leiston appeared before Ipswich Crown Court today (23 December) when he was given a 32 month custodial sentence after pleading guilty to burglary, theft from a shop and theft motor vehicle, possession of a bladed article, possession of cannabis, fraud by false representation and failing to provide a drug sample.

Since his guilty plea for this incident, Shaw chose to work with the Operation Converter team and went on to admit a burglary dwelling offence on Aldeburgh High Street, a theft from motor vehicle, and four fraud offences. These all took place in Aldebugh on 3 November 2019.

When arrested later the same day Shaw was found to be in the possession of a stanley knife, cannabis, pliers and a shopping bag containing purchases from a Co-op supermarket. He was arrested on suspicion of burglary, theft from a shop, going equipped, possession of a bladed article and possession of cannabis.

He was subsequently charged with burglary, theft from a shop and theft motor vehicle, possession of a bladed article, possession of cannabis, fraud by false representation and failing to provide a drug sample.

DC Duncan Etchells from the Op Converter team said: "Shaw is a brazen and opportunistic individual and to see him sentenced will hopefully give his victims some source of comfort.

"It's another great example of how Op Converter is a very effective way of giving offenders the opportunity to admit to further crimes if they choose. It is a process that enables offenders to engage with us and for police to detect additional crimes. This allows officers to make contact with the victims and to give them some positive news."

Operation Converter is an initiative aimed at encouraging offenders to admit their crimes. This has benefits for all - police are able to give victims some peace of mind that an offender has been caught for the burglary of their home or the theft of their property and the individual has the opportunity to clear their slate so they can have a fresh start when they are released from prison, without the possibility they will later be traced for a further offence. Offenders have to give sufficient detail for officers to be sure they have committed the crime and these offences are then ‘taken into consideration' at sentencing.

