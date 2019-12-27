Burglary at Mildenhall

Author: Suffolk Police Published: 27th December 2019 09:25

Police

Burglary at Mildenhall

Police are appealing for witnesses to a burglary in Mildenhall.

It took place on Macpherson Robertson Way at about 7pm on Sunday 22 December.

Whilst at home a resident heard a disturbance downstairs. When he went downstairs he became aware that his property has been entered with the rear panel being kicked in. The suspect then appears to have walked to the garage area and gone inside to open the freezer. At this stage it does not appear anything was stolen.



Anyone who saw any suspicious activity at about the time of the incident or has knowledge as to who the perpetrator was should contact Mildenhall police , quoting crime reference 37/76930/19.

