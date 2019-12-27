  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Sudbury Area

Sudbury news, reviews and local events in Sudbury areas including Sudbury, Long Melford, Lavenham, and communities in Sudbury.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Eastern Fostering Services

Burglary at Mildenhall

Author: Suffolk Police Published: 27th December 2019 09:25

Police

Burglary at Mildenhall

Police are appealing for witnesses to a burglary in Mildenhall.

It took place on Macpherson Robertson Way at about 7pm on Sunday 22 December.

Whilst at home a resident heard a disturbance downstairs. When he went downstairs he became aware that his property has been entered with the rear panel being kicked in. The suspect then appears to have walked to the garage area and gone inside to open the freezer. At this stage it does not appear anything was stolen.


Anyone who saw any suspicious activity at about the time of the incident or has knowledge as to who the perpetrator was should contact Mildenhall police , quoting crime reference 37/76930/19.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Sudbury newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CO10 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2019 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CO10: Sudbury Home | News | Community | Business Directory | What's On | Restaurant Reviews | Canine Corner | Health and Beauty | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies