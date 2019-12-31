Man dies after serious road collision

Police can confirm that a man has died following a serious road traffic collision in Ipswich.

Officers were called shortly after 7.10pm on Sunday 1 December following reports of a collision in Yarmouth Road involving a car - a Toyota Corolla - and a bicycle.

The cyclist - Frazer Lyons aged 35 from Ipswich - was taken by ambulance to Ipswich Hospital after he sustained life-threatening and life-changing injuries. He was transferred to Addenbrookes' Hospital, where he subsequently sadly died two-and-a-half weeks later.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have captured any dash-cam footage of the incident is asked to contact the Roads and Armed Policing Team, quoting cad reference 283 of 1 December.

