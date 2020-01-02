Appeal to dog on dog attack in Ipswich

Police are appealing for witnesses to an incident in Ipswich where a dog was attacked by another dog.

It took place on Bobbits Lane on Saturday 28 December at about 12:45pm.

A 22 year old woman was walking her brown miniature dachshund when two Great Danes approached the dachshund. One of the Great Danes, described as white and grey, ran over and picked up the dachshund in its mouth. It caused a puncture wound that required treatment resulting in stitches.

The owner of the dogs are described as a male and female, aged 40 to 50 years old, who did stop to speak to the victim but didn't exchanged details.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has knowledge as to who the owners were should contact Ipswich police, quoting crime reference 37/77952/19.

