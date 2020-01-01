  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Sudbury Area

Sudbury news, reviews and local events in Sudbury areas including Sudbury, Long Melford, Lavenham, and communities in Sudbury.
Man arrested after Ipswich assault

Author: Suffolk Police Published: 1st January 2020 09:25

Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault that took place in Ipswich.

It happened at 4.30pm on Sunday 29 December outside Central Café on Norwich Road in the town.

A 70 year old woman was kicked in the back and ribs before the suspect walked off on to Granville Street.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment to bruising to her arms, rib area and legs and a cut to her nose. She was subsequently discharged. A man in his 40s was subsequently arrested on suspicion of assault and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning. He was released on police bail to answer on 25 January 2020. It is thought the parties involved are known to one another.

Anyone who witnessed the incident should contact Ipswich police, quoting crime reference 37/78024/19.

