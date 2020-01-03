  • Bookmark this page

Eastern Fostering Services

Foxearth and District Local History Society Review

Author: Ken Nice Published: 3rd January 2020 14:18

Foxearth

Foxearth and District Local History Society

The Society closed its 2019 season on 10th December with a dinner for 26 members at The George in Cavendish.

Traditional fare with crackers, paper hats and fellowship made for a jolly evening. A set of historial anagrams and some quiz questions provided a bit of a challenge which was won by the Parish News' very own gardening guru, Isobel Clark, who, appropriately, was presented with a pot plant. President Ashley Cooper thanked Clare and Lynda for their expert running of the Society which had seen an increase in membership and a good variety of topics for meetings.

He had been particularly thrilled with the "sold-out" attendance for the November meeting featuring Lord Andrew Phillips. Ashley advised members that his Christmas card would include a tribute to Fred Pawsey who died in November 2016 and who enetrtained many with his fighter pilot experiences, his reflections as a Head Teacher and his interest in local dialects. He complimented Andrew Clark on his inspirational management of the web site which continued to attract more hits.

Clare Mathieson expressed her and Lynda Rumble's appreciation for Ashley's active support and gave an outine of some of the content of next year's programme. Breaking with past practice there would be a meeting in January; on 14th the President of Sudbury British Legion, Len Manning, will share his memories of time spent in WW2 as a Lancaster bomber rear gunner.

Other evenings may be concerned with research into old maps, more about Sudbury silk and Sudbury ephemera archives. There are a few gaps and members are, as usual, invited to put forward their ideas.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

