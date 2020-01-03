ILLEGAL SUPPLY OF CONTACT LENSES

Contact lenses are medical devices which can harm your eyes if they are badly made or wrongly used. The illegal supply of these eye care products is a problem in the UK, and causes health risks for the public.

To protect the public, the law says that some eye care services, such as supplying contact lenses, quite rightly, can only be provided by qualified and registered professionals.

Providing such services without the involvement of appropriate professional staff is illegal, and potentially dangerous. Wearing contact lenses without due care can carry significant risks, such as infection and eye injury. That is why the law requires them to be dispensed with the oversight of registered eye care professionals who can provide expert advice on how to use and care for the lenses. Selling cosmetic ‘zero-powered' contact lenses - often as novelty or fancy dress items - without the involvement of a registered eye care professional is illegal. Cosmetic lenses may not be manufactured to the same high standards as prescription lenses. Some users will have never used contact lenses before, or treat them as toys, even sharing them with friends - which adds to the health risks.

Supplying prescription contact lenses without proper oversight by a registered eye care professional is also illegal. These suppliers often work online using websites based outside the UK. It is legal to supply contact lenses online as long as the supplier checks that the patient has a valid contact lens specification, and a registered professional oversees the process - but these conditions aren't always met.

To protect your own eyes never purchase novelty, coloured or zero powered contact lenses from any outlet without a consultation with an eye care professional - optometrist or contact lens practitioner. Do not buy contact lenses from online suppliers who do not stringently check your specification as they are acting illegally. Do remember to have regular contact lens checks to ensure your eyes are as healthy as they should be with a registered eye care professional.

Don't risk your eyesight for the sake of a contact lens. Always buy them from properly registered and qualified professionals.

