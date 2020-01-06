Witness appeal following burglaries in Glemsford and Sudbury

Author: Suffolk Police Published: 6th January 2020 14:32

Police are appealing for witnesses to burglaries that took place in Glemsford and Sudbury.

The first took place in Skates Hill, Glemsford at some point between 1.30pm on Sunday 29 December 2019 and 1.30pm on Wednesday 1 January. The offender(s) gained access by smashing open a rear patio door, stealing jewellery and an amount of cash.

The second burglary took place in Essex Avenue, Sudbury at some point between 5.45pm and 11.45pm on Tuesday 31 December. The offender(s) entered by smashing a rear window, stealing items of jewellery.

There was also an attempted burglary in Windmill Row, Glemsford.

Between 1am and 10am on Wednesday 1 January the offender(s) tried to enter the address by forcing open the rear door. No items were stolen.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to any of the incidents or who know the whereabouts of the items stolen. Please speak to West CID, quoting either 37/183/20 for the first incident and 37/21/20 for the second incident. Contact details can be found at the bottom of the article.

In these incidents, offenders have forced open or smashed windows or patio doors at the rear of properties in order to gain entry.

Below is a series of advice to help keep homes safe:

Always leave your house looking occupied, including leaving a light on or investing in a timer

Make sure your boundaries and gates are secure

Always lock garages, sheds and outbuildings

Always lock your doors, even when you are at home

Make sure your windows are secure

Avoid keeping cash at home

You can also purchase alarm systems, CCTV or doorbell camera technology

Do not alert criminals that your home is empty on social media by ‘checking in' to other places or publicising you are on holiday

Make sure you keep an inventory of valuable items

Chief Inspector Stuart Grimsey said: "Remember, if you see any suspicious behaviour contact us immediately. Don't leave it a few days; ring us as soon as possible because that gives us the greatest chance of making an arrest or preventing a crime taking place."

For more crime prevention advice on a number of areas, including home security, please visit the Suffolk police website: https://www.suffolk.police.uk/advice/crime-prevention-z

Anyone with information regarding any of the incidents or the whereabouts of stolen property should contact West CID.

