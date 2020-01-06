Fatal RTC on A14 at Sproughton

Author: Suffolk Police Published: 6th January 2020 08:51

Accident sign

Fatal RTC on A14 at Sproughton

Police are appealing for witnesses to a fatal road traffic collision that took place in Sproughton.

It took place on Saturday 4 January at 11.10pm on the east bound carriageway of the A14.

The incident involved a single vehicle, a grey Audi A5, that left the carriageway and collided with a grass bank. The male driver, the sole occupant and aged in his 20s, died at the scene of the collision.

Anyone who witnessed the manor of driving of subject's vehicle or who witnessed the incident is asked to come forward with information, quoting CAD number SC-05012020-357.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.