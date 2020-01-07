Sproughton fatality named

Author: Suffolk Police Published: 7th January 2020 08:42

Police are now able to name a motorist who died in a road traffic collision in Sproughton.

It took place on Saturday 4 January at 11.10pm on the east bound carriageway of the A14.

The incident involved a single vehicle, a grey Audi A5, that left the carriageway and collided with a grass bank. The male driver, the sole occupant, died at the scene of the collision.

Pending formal Coroner's inquest proceedings, the deceased has been identified by his family as 22 year old Andrew Warne from Leiston.

Anyone who witnessed the manor of driving of subject's vehicle or who witnessed the incident is asked to come forward with information, quoting CAD number SC-05012020-357.

