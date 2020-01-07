  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Sudbury Area

Sudbury news, reviews and local events in Sudbury areas including Sudbury, Long Melford, Lavenham, and communities in Sudbury.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Eastern Fostering Services

Sproughton fatality named

Author: Suffolk Police Published: 7th January 2020 08:42

Police

Sproughton fatality named

Police are now able to name a motorist who died in a road traffic collision in Sproughton.

It took place on Saturday 4 January at 11.10pm on the east bound carriageway of the A14.

The incident involved a single vehicle, a grey Audi A5, that left the carriageway and collided with a grass bank. The male driver, the sole occupant, died at the scene of the collision.

Pending formal Coroner's inquest proceedings, the deceased has been identified by his family as 22 year old Andrew Warne from Leiston.

Anyone who witnessed the manor of driving of subject's vehicle or who witnessed the incident is asked to come forward with information, quoting CAD number SC-05012020-357.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Sudbury newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CO10 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CO10: Sudbury Home | News | Community | Business Directory | What's On | Restaurant Reviews | Canine Corner | Health and Beauty | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies