Man charged with drink driving and assaulting a police officer

Author: Suffolk Police Published: 7th January 2020 14:23

A 53-year-old man has been charged in connection with a collision in Bury St Edmunds.

Police were called at 3.30pm on Thursday 2 January following reports of a collision on Tayfen Road in the town, involving a Landrover Discovery and a Renault Clio.

Michael Turner of Roxwell Road in London was arrested at the scene on suspicion of failing to provide a specimen of breath and has subsequently been charged with driving with excess alcohol and assaulting a police officer.

He was charged to court on Saturday 4 January and is due to appear at Ipswich Magistrates' Court on 4 February 2020.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

