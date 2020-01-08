  • Bookmark this page

Appeal following burglary

Author: Suffolk Police Published: 8th January 2020 08:57

Police

Police are appealing for witnesses or information following a burglary in Needham Market.

At some point between 6.15pm and 6.45pm yesterday, Monday 6 January, unknown person/s entered a property in Hargrave Avenue and a number of items were stolen from within including a quantity of cash, two watches, a pearl necklace and a ring.

Officers would be keen to speak to a person who was seen near the property at around the time of the incident as they may be able to help with the investigation.

The person is described as male, of medium build, average height and had a beard and moustache. He was wearing a hoodie and a beanie hat.

Anyone with any information about this incident or who saw anything suspicious should contact Suffolk police, quoting reference number: 37/1178/20.

