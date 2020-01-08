What next for Sudbury?

John Ward

What next for Sudbury?

Public showcase for plans announced

Babergh District Council is throwing open the doors to a special public exhibition later this month - to share proposals for the town with Sudbury residents.

The public exhibition - What next for Sudbury? - showcases developments already taking place across the town, including investment in Kingfisher Leisure Centre and St Peter's regeneration as well as sharing updates on future proposals for areas such as Belle Vue and Gainsborough's House.

The event will give residents their first glimpse at plans for the proposed hotel and restaurant on the site of the former swimming pool at Belle Vue ahead of any planning application being submitted, as well as more information on proposals for the future use of Belle Vue House and investment in facilities for Belle Vue Park.

The exhibition was due to be held at the end of last year but was delayed due to the General Election. However, the delay now means that the event also provides an opportunity to share the findings of the recent town centre study commissioned by Suffolk County Council and supported by Babergh District Council.

The event will run from 2pm-7pm on Wednesday 29 January and Thursday 30 January at St Peter's, Market Hill, Sudbury. CO10 2EA.

Cllr John Ward, Babergh District Council leader, said:

"We are investing heavily and working with a number of partners to realise a vision for Sudbury and ensure a bright and healthy future for the town - and we are now in a position to explain things in a joined-up way for residents.

"By staging this exhibition, we want to be as open and public as possible in explaining our rationale and our thoughts for the future - giving the local community a chance to understand and also give their views."

All information shared at the event will also be made available on Babergh District Council's website, together with an opportunity to give feedback, for those unable to make it to the event.

