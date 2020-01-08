Burglar jailed for three years

Published: 8th January 2020

Matthew Cracknell

A 38 year old man has been jailed for three years for burglary in Ipswich.

Matthew Cracknell of Norwich Road in Ipswich appeared before Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday 2 January after pleading guilty to a burglary at a property on Spring Road in the town at an earlier hearing. In that incident on 25 July 2019 a kitchen window was broken and the property accessed with jewellery stolen.

Since his guilty plea Cracknell was approached by specialist officers whilst remanded at prison. He chose to engage with the Operation Converter Unit and was interviewed, during which, he made voluntary admissions to a further seven offences which he asked to have 'taken into consideration' upon his sentencing.

These took place between January 2019 and October 2019 at various businesses including Boots in Woodbridge where around £1500 worth of perfume and aftershave were stolen in September 2019. Another one saw a Giant Defy bicycle stolen, worth £500 from the Buttermarket shopping centre in Ipswich in January 2019. Elsewhere, over £6700 worth of items including jewellery, a watch and cash were also stolen from a private property on Norwich Road in Ipswich in July last year.

DC Barry Simpson from the Op Converter team said: "Cracknell is a determined individual whose prolific criminality caused his victims great distress. Burglary is a clear invasion of people's homes and businesses and can be very upsetting and distressing for the victims.

"This sentence again proves to everyone that crime simply doesn't pay. Hopefully, the sentence given in this case will provide some peace of mind to Cracknell's victims and also act as a deterrent to other would-be burglars and criminals."

Operation Converter is an initiative aimed at encouraging offenders to admit their crimes. This has benefits for all - police are able to give victims some peace of mind that an offender has been caught for the burglary of their home or the theft of their property and the individual has the opportunity to clear their slate so they can have a fresh start when they are released from prison, without the possibility they will later be traced for a further offence. Offenders have to give sufficient detail for officers to be sure they have committed the crime and these offences are then ‘taken into consideration' at sentencing.

