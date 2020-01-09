Robbery in Newmarket

Author: Suffolk Police Published: 9th January 2020 11:59

Police

Robbery in Newmarket

Police are appealing to a robbery that took place in Newmarket.

It happened on Monday 6 January on Yellow Brick Road in the town at about 10.45pm

The male victim, aged 23 years old, reported that he was tripped from behind. Three males, dressed in all black clothing and gloves, and all about five foot, nine inches tall and of medium build held the victim down. They then stole the victim's wallet and cut his face and neck with a sharp object. The victim did not require any hospital treatment.

Anyone who saw any suspicious activity or who has knowledge of who committed the offence should contact Bury St Edmunds CID, quoting reference crime number: 37/1202/20.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.