  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Sudbury Area

Sudbury news, reviews and local events in Sudbury areas including Sudbury, Long Melford, Lavenham, and communities in Sudbury.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Eastern Fostering Services

Business Reviews

The Quay Theatre
"A great venue with fabulous Events, recommended "

Testimonials

"We had an excellent attendance, 298 people were there (our average attendance before Saturday's game was 88). Thanks for your help promoting the game"
- Long Melford FC
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Sudbury Map of Sudbury

Robbery in Newmarket

Author: Suffolk Police Published: 9th January 2020 11:59

Police

Robbery in Newmarket

Police are appealing to a robbery that took place in Newmarket.

It happened on Monday 6 January on Yellow Brick Road in the town at about 10.45pm

 

The male victim, aged 23 years old, reported that he was tripped from behind. Three males, dressed in all black clothing and gloves, and all about five foot, nine inches tall and of medium build held the victim down. They then stole the victim's wallet and cut his face and neck with a sharp object. The victim did not require any hospital treatment.

Anyone who saw any suspicious activity or who has knowledge of who committed the offence should contact Bury St Edmunds CID, quoting reference crime number: 37/1202/20.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Sudbury newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CO10 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CO10: Sudbury Home | News | Community | Business Directory | What's On | Restaurant Reviews | Canine Corner | Health and Beauty | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies