Appeal following burglary

Author: Suffolk Police Published: 10th January 2020 08:49

Police

Police are appealing for witnesses or information following a burglary in Stowmarket.

At approximately 10.40pm on Saturday 4 January, unknown person/s forced entry into a property in Holst Mead and a number of items were stolen from within including a watch, jewellery, an amount of cash and alcohol, among other items.

Anyone with any information about this incident or who saw anything suspicious should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number: 37/771/20.

