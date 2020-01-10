Appeal following burglary
|Author: Suffolk Police
|Published: 10th January 2020 08:49
Police
Appeal following burglary
Police are appealing for witnesses or information following a burglary in Stowmarket.
At approximately 10.40pm on Saturday 4 January, unknown person/s forced entry into a property in Holst Mead and a number of items were stolen from within including a watch, jewellery, an amount of cash and alcohol, among other items.
Anyone with any information about this incident or who saw anything suspicious should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number: 37/771/20.
Comments
