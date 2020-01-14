Witness appeal following an attempted robbery in Newmarket

Published: 14th January 2020

Police are appealing for witnesses following an attempted robbery that took place in Newmarket.

The incident took place on Thursday 9 January along the Yellow Brick Road path in the town at about 6.45pm.

The male victim, aged 56 years, reported that he was walking his dog when a man approached from behind and demanded money. When the victim replied ‘no', the offender drew out a bladed article and slashed at the man's hooded jumper, causing a minor injury. No items were stolen.

The offender is described as white, around 5ft 9ins tall, of slim build and was wearing a dark coloured hooded top and tracksuit bottoms.

"Detective Inspector Stephen Clarke said: "There have been a couple of incidents this week and we are investigating thoroughly. We will be carrying out increased patrols in the area.

"The incidents are not necessarily linked but we are keeping an open mind at this time.

"If anyone has any information regarding either of the incidents please speak to police.

"We are urging people to be vigilant and mindful of their own safety. If you do have any concerns please contact police on 999."

Another incident took place in the town on Monday 6 January. A man, 23, was attacked by three men and had his wallet stolen. He had his face cut with a sharp object. The incident took place at 10.45pm on Yellow Brick Road.



Anyone who saw any suspicious activity or who has knowledge of anyone involved in either offence should contact Bury St Edmunds CID, quoting reference crime number 37/1839/20 for the incident on 9 January or 37/1202/20 for the incident on 6 January.

