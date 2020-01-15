  • Bookmark this page

Eastern Fostering Services

Ipswich burglar jailed for six years

Author: Suffolk Police Published: 15th January 2020 14:34

Sorin-Marian Constantin

A police officer has branded an Ipswich burglar as "heartless" and "wicked" after he was jailed for six years.

 

26 year old Sorin-Marian Constantin of Ashcroft Road, Ipswich appeared before Ipswich Crown Court yesterday (Thur 9 January). It follows a hearing on 9 December last year where he pleaded guilty to 18 burglaries in the town.

 

A 14 month investigation into the burglary series was launched that spanned from October 2018 until November 2019 with officers linking a number of offences by means of footwear which generated DNA and fingerprint clues but no clear suspect.

 

A breakthrough was made in November 2019 when police obtained new CCTV footage of the suspect and, once circulated, two officers recognised the individual and arrested Constantin on suspicion of burglary on 8 November.

 

His fingerprints and DNA were a match and he was subsequently charged on 9 November with four burglaries in Kelvin Road, Westholme Road, Hereford Road and Old Ipswich Road.

 

The other burglaries took place at various addresses in Ipswich including Milden Road, Jaguar Close, Henley Road, Fircroft Road and also one on Tuddenham Road on 5 November 2018 where five war medals were stolen from the property. Money, jewellery and electrical items were all stolen in the burglaries as well as thousands of pound worth of damage caused to the properties that were broken into.

 

Investigating officer DC Iain Forbes from Ipswich CID said: "Unfortunately the vast majority of property in these cases will never be recovered - most of it jewellery of sentimental value to the victims. This includes the service medals from World War I and World War II. In interview Sorin refused to state where these items were placed - demonstrating what a heartless and wicked individual he is.

 

"This was fantastic collective effort as we were starting from scratch in identifying Constantin. The work of Ipswich CID, the forensic officers, our intelligence officers and the two neighbourhood response officers who initially identified him in the footage all played valuable role in securing the evidence to prosecute Constantin.

 

"Burglary is a clear invasion of people's homes and Sorin's prolific criminality and actions were extremely upsetting and distressing for the victims, many of whom are elderly. Hopefully, this significant sentence imposed on Constantin for what amounts to a first conviction will bring some satisfaction to the victims of this burglary series."

