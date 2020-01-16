Pedestrian dies after road traffic collision

A man has died following a road traffic collision in Copdock last month.

Police were called at around 5.45pm on Tuesday 10 December 2019, to reports of a collision on Old London Road, Copdock, involving a pedestrian and a car.

A 56-year-old man was crossing the Washbrook bound dual carriageway near to the Best Western Hotel, when he was involved in a collision with a black Ford Fiesta car.

The pedestrian sustained significant head and internal injuries and was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital for treatment. He has now sadly died as a result of his injuries.

Anybody who witnessed the collision, saw either a pedestrian or car matching the description above immediately prior to it, or who may have dash-cam footage at the relevant time, is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit quoting reference CAD 286 of 10 December.

