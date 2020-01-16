  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Sudbury Area

Sudbury news, reviews and local events in Sudbury areas including Sudbury, Long Melford, Lavenham, and communities in Sudbury.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Eastern Fostering Services

Business Reviews

The Quay Theatre
"A great venue with fabulous Events, recommended "

Testimonials

"We had an excellent attendance, 298 people were there (our average attendance before Saturday's game was 88). Thanks for your help promoting the game"
- Long Melford FC
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Sudbury Map of Sudbury

Pedestrian dies after road traffic collision

Author: Suffolk Police Published: 16th January 2020 14:53

Accident sign

Pedestrian dies after road traffic collision

A man has died following a road traffic collision in Copdock last month.

Police were called at around 5.45pm on Tuesday 10 December 2019, to reports of a collision on Old London Road, Copdock, involving a pedestrian and a car.

A 56-year-old man was crossing the Washbrook bound dual carriageway near to the Best Western Hotel, when he was involved in a collision with a black Ford Fiesta car.

The pedestrian sustained significant head and internal injuries and was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital for treatment. He has now sadly died as a result of his injuries.

Anybody who witnessed the collision, saw either a pedestrian or car matching the description above immediately prior to it, or who may have dash-cam footage at the relevant time, is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit quoting reference CAD 286 of 10 December.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Sudbury newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CO10 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CO10: Sudbury Home | News | Community | Business Directory | What's On | Restaurant Reviews | Canine Corner | Health and Beauty | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies