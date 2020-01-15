  • Bookmark this page

Appeal after koi carp fish stolen

Author: Suffolk Police Published: 15th January 2020 08:53

Police

Appeal after koi carp fish stolen

Police are appealing for witnesses or information after a large number of koi carp were stolen in Clare.

The incident happened at a residential property on Bridewell Street sometime overnight between Saturday 11 January and Sunday 12 January. Offender/s are thought to have jumped over a fence at the rear of the property and stole 40-60 koi carp fish from a pond, worth around £4,000.

Anybody who saw anything suspicious at this time, has been offered koi carp fish for sale or who has any information are asked to contact Suffolk police quoting reference 37/2724/20.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

