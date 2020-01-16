  • Bookmark this page

Appeal after burglary from livery yard

Author: Suffolk Police Published: 16th January 2020 08:50

Police are appealing for witnesses or information after a burglary at a livery yard in Exning, near Newmarket.

The incident happened at a business premises in North End Road on Friday 10 January, sometime between 7:30pm and 8:30pm. Offender/s gained access to the yard by removing a gate padlock and then forcing entry to the tack room and lockers within. A quantity of saddles, tack and horse feed were stolen from within. It is thought that a wheelbarrow was used to transport the stolen items to a vehicle.

Anybody who saw anything suspicious at this time, or who has been offered the tack for sale or who any information are asked to contact Suffolk police quoting reference 37/2127/20.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

