The Best Guide for the Sudbury Area

Sudbury news, reviews and local events in Sudbury areas including Sudbury, Long Melford, Lavenham, and communities in Sudbury.
Man charged with assault on police officers in Bury

Author: Suffolk Police Published: 21st January 2020 16:17

Police

Man charged with assault on police officers in Bury

Police have charged a man in connection with an incident where police officers were assaulted in Bury St Edmunds.

It happened at a property on Grove Road on Tuesday 14 January at about 11pm.

A man gained entry to the building by climbing through a window. Damage was also sustained to the door of a flat in order to gain entry to the room. Officers were called and arrested a man - he was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning. During the incident three police officers were assaulted - in one case an officer sustained an injury to his wrist and another was kicked in the leg and groin.

28 year old Shane Trudgill of Steward Road in Bury St Edmunds was charged with resisting arrest, two counts of an assault of police officers, and possession of cannabis and criminal damage.

He was released on bail to appear before Ipswich magistrates court on Friday 13 March.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
