The Best Guide for the Sudbury Area

Sudbury news, reviews and local events in Sudbury areas including Sudbury, Long Melford, Lavenham, and communities in Sudbury.
Newmarket murder investigation launched

Author: Suffolk Police Published: 17th January 2020 09:00

Police

Newmarket murder investigation launched

Police have launched a murder enquiry following the death of a woman in Newmarket last night (Thursday 16 January).

Police were called just after 9.30pm to reports that a woman had been stabbed in a property in Brickfields Avenue.

Police, paramedics and the air ambulance were in attendance, but sadly the woman died at the scene.

A cordon remains in place at the property and a road closure of Brickfields Avenue also remains in place.

Police have arrested a 28 year old man on suspicion of murder and he has been taken to Bury St Edmunds Police investigation Centre for questioning.

Enquiries are on-going into the incident and investigations are at an early stage but it is beleived that the parties invovled were known to each other.

Anyone with information about the incident or heard or saw any suspicious activity is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting CAD number 400 of 16 January 2020.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

