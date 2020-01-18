  • Bookmark this page

Man charged with murder

Author: Suffolk Police Published: 18th January 2020 08:50

Police

A 28-year-old man has been charged with murder following an incident in Newmarket.

Police were called just after 9.30pm on Thursday 16 January to reports that a woman had been stabbed in a property in Brickfields Avenue.

Police, paramedics and the air ambulance were in attendance, but sadly the woman died at the scene.

A man was arrested and was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre, where he was questioned.

Charles Jessop, 28, of Bakers Row, Newmarket has subsequently been charged with murder.

Jessop is due to appear before Ipswich Magistrates' Court today, Saturday 18 January.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

