Ipswich man sentenced for rape

27th January 2020

An 18 year old man has been jailed for 10 years after his conviction for rape in Ipswich.

Jacob Young of Beechcroft Road in Ipswich appeared before Ipswich Crown Court today(Friday 17 January) where he was sentenced to a custodial sentence of 10 years.

H was found guilty by a jury on Wednesday 11 December of rape, assault causing actual bodily harm (ABH) and theft.

It follows an incident in Ipswich on 13 October 2019 where a woman in her 20s was raped in her flat in the town.

The court heard how Young had followed her and her boyfriend who was with her after a night out back to her flat. Her boyfriend then left her at her flat so he could go to work, which is when Young knocked on the door and attacked her in her flat.

Young also stole her handbag in the incident. Young was remanded in custody prior to his sentencing on 14 January.

Young received 10 years in custody for rape, extended to 15 years under licence and 12 months in jail for theft and 18 months for assault to run concurrently. These will be served in a Young Offender's Institute.

Investigating officer Sgt Rory Prior from the Safeguarding Unit said: "I am extremely pleased to see Young behind bars after being handed this sentence. However, it will be of little comfort I am sure for the victim who showed immense courage in giving evidence in court about the terrible ordeal she experienced. No prison term will ever make up for the trauma she suffered.

"Using a variety of investigative tools available to us, we were able to dismantle his web of lies and deceit and safely remove someone who was a genuine threat to the public.

"Anyone who is a victim of rape or any sexual offence can be reassured that they can and should come forward and contact us. All complaints are taken seriously and we continue to work with partner agencies to provide victims with appropriate support whilst conducting a robust and thorough investigation."

