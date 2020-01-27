Step inside Sudbury's new exercise studio

Author: Suffolk Police Published: 27th January 2020 13:51

Step inside Sudbury's new exercise studio

The first phase of a £2.4m extension and new facilities at Kingfisher Leisure Centre, Sudbury has been completed this month, with community groups offered the chance to apply for free use of the space.

A new group exercise studio and Health and Fitness changing room has been completed this month as part of the first phase of the £2.4m investment by Babergh District Council - which includes £100,000 provided through Community Infrastructure Levy funds - to modernise leisure facilities in the town; with exercise classes and gym users already using the new space to get active.

To celebrate the completion of this key milestone, community groups across Sudbury and the wider Babergh district are being encouraged to enter a prize draw for free use of the community room which will be available later this year once the works are completed.

The next phase will focus on:

Refurbished and extended 100 station first floor gym

Fully refurbished poolside wet changing and toilet facilities

Improved lighting and décor

New air handling systems and modern mechanical plant

All works are expected to be completed by late Spring 2020, and the leisure centre will remain open throughout the work - with the phased approach designed to cause minimum disruption to members.

Tracey Loynds, Development Director for Abbeycroft Leisure, said:

"We want our local community to benefit from this exciting project in lots of different ways, and the phase one completion sees the new group exercise studio and Health and Fitness changing room open to the public. We do appreciate the patience of our customers whilst we are improving the facility and hope that you are as excited as we are to see the new facilities completed later this year.

"In the meantime though, we would like to remind our users that swimming is available as usual and the timetable can be found on our website www.acleisure.com.

"Also, to celebrate the new community room that will become available for local community groups and organisations to hire later in the project, we're offering community groups the opportunity to apply for free use for three months so would encourage anyone interested to enter our prize draw."

Cllr Derek Davis, cabinet member for communities at Babergh District Council, said:

"It's great to see the first phase finished at the Kingfisher Leisure Centre to provide the community of Sudbury with some much-needed and modernised leisure facilities. We want to ensure our residents are able to remain happy, healthy and active and I can't wait to see the completed works which form a positive step towards us investing in and improving our leisure facilities across the district.

"I would encourage any community groups interested in using the community space to enter the draw."

Community groups interested in entering the prize draw for free community room hire for three months should email jonathan.harvey@acleisure.com by 14 February 2020.

