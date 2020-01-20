Newmarket murder inquiry - Victim named

Author: Suffolk Police Published: 20th January 2020 12:16

A woman who died following an incident in Newmarket is being named by police.

Police were called just after 9.30pm on Thursday 16 January to reports that a woman had been stabbed in a property in Brickfields Avenue.

Emergency services were in attendance but sadly the woman died at the scene.

Pending formal Coroner's inquest proceedings, police have provisionally identified the body of the deceased as Clare Nash, 33, from Newmarket.

Following the incident, a man was arrested and was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre where he was questioned.

Charles Jessop, 28, of Bakers Row, Newmarket was subsequently charged with murder and he appeared before Ipswich Magistrates' Court today, Saturday 18 January.

Jessop is next due to appear at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday 20 January.

