  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Sudbury Area

Sudbury news, reviews and local events in Sudbury areas including Sudbury, Long Melford, Lavenham, and communities in Sudbury.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Eastern Fostering Services

Business Reviews

The Quay Theatre
"A great venue with fabulous Events, recommended "

Testimonials

"Excellent website for events - we use it a lot for visitors wanting to know events in the area. Its a real help to the TIC at Lavenham."
- Lavenham Tourist Information
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Sudbury Map of Sudbury

Fishing gear stolen in Sudbury

Author: Suffolk Police Published: 21st January 2020 08:47

Police

Fishing gear stolen in Sudbury

Police appeal for witnesses to a burglary that took place in Sudbury.

It took place at some point between 6pm on Friday 10 January and Thursday 16 January at 6am on the High Street at Acton.

The victim was away from home and at some point between the times stated an unknown suspect has broken into the garden shed and stolen items of fishing equipment worth around £5000 including seven rods, seven reels, nets and tackle.

Anyone who has information or knows of the whereabouts of the items stolen should contact Suffolk police quoting crime reference 37/3268/20.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Sudbury newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CO10 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CO10: Sudbury Home | News | Community | Business Directory | What's On | Restaurant Reviews | Canine Corner | Health and Beauty | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies