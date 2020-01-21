Fishing gear stolen in Sudbury

21st January 2020

Police appeal for witnesses to a burglary that took place in Sudbury.

It took place at some point between 6pm on Friday 10 January and Thursday 16 January at 6am on the High Street at Acton.



The victim was away from home and at some point between the times stated an unknown suspect has broken into the garden shed and stolen items of fishing equipment worth around £5000 including seven rods, seven reels, nets and tackle.

Anyone who has information or knows of the whereabouts of the items stolen should contact Suffolk police quoting crime reference 37/3268/20.

