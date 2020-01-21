  • Bookmark this page

Bury St Edmunds burglary

Author: Suffolk Police Published: 21st January 2020 11:34

Police

Bury St Edmunds burglary

Police are appealing for witnesses to a burglary that took place in Bury St Edmunds.

It happened at some point between Thursday 16 January between 8pm and 10pm on Hollow Road in the town.

The suspect forced entry to the property by removing a back bedroom window and entering taking keys, cards and wallets from the property.

Anyone who witnessed the incident should contact Bury St Edmunds CID, quoting crime reference 37/3550/20.

